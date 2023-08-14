It was all part of the official grand opening of Gobsmack Comics’ new store in Swan Walk shopping centre.
Free bags of goodies that Gobsmack were giving out proved to be a big hit with customers and the day was hailed a huge success.
There were comments such as: “It looks like the stores you see in the US.” And: “This has easily got to be the best store of its kind in the entire south east."
Gobsmack owner Drew Dewsall said: “I am so grateful to everyone who has helped make Gobsmack what it is today. From our great staff, to everyone that helped move the store, the fantastic Kenneth James Bespoke Interiors for the incredible counter and units that were custom made for us. The amazing costumers from Iconic Legion and Imperial Outlanders and, of course, the amazing people of Horsham who continue to support us.”