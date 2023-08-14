Star Wars stormtroopers and other characters from film and comics descended on Horsham town centre on Saturday.

It was all part of the official grand opening of Gobsmack Comics’ new store in Swan Walk shopping centre.

Free bags of goodies that Gobsmack were giving out proved to be a big hit with customers and the day was hailed a huge success.

There were comments such as: “It looks like the stores you see in the US.” And: “This has easily got to be the best store of its kind in the entire south east."