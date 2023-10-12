Stylish new wine bar opens in Horsham town centre
Bachata tapas and wine bar launched its new premises in East Street on Tuesday and owner Ercan Yuzey thanked the community and fellow business owners for their support.
Ercan, who offers a wide selection of wines to complement dishes served, says that Bachata’s tapas menu will change seasonally.
Bachata’s talented chef will be serving food throughout the building so customers can pull up a stool at the bar and eat, or join friends upstairs for larger bookings.
Ercan, who also runs Horsham’s Zeytin restaurant and the Station Cafe, says he has invested his heart and soul into Horsham and he is grateful to everyone for their support in making his business a success.
Bachata is open Tuesday to Thursday 12-11pm and Friday and Saturday 12-12pm. It is closed on Sunday and Mondays but is available for private hire, call 01403 264093.