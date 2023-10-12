Horsham’s newest wine bar opened its doors to the public this week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bachata tapas and wine bar launched its new premises in East Street on Tuesday and owner Ercan Yuzey thanked the community and fellow business owners for their support.

Ercan, who offers a wide selection of wines to complement dishes served, says that Bachata’s tapas menu will change seasonally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bachata’s talented chef will be serving food throughout the building so customers can pull up a stool at the bar and eat, or join friends upstairs for larger bookings.

Ercan Yuzey, right, with guests at the opening of tapas and wine bar Bachata in East Street, Horsham. Photo contributed

Ercan, who also runs Horsham’s Zeytin restaurant and the Station Cafe, says he has invested his heart and soul into Horsham and he is grateful to everyone for their support in making his business a success.