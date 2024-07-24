Get nose-to-nose with 80 species of animal in the interactive zoo, Get Wet! in a super splash pad, go wild in indoor and outdoor playgrounds, enjoy unlimited access to 7 family-friendly rides, tip-toe among prehistoric giants, be totally immersed in SPARK sensory play experience, and more.

Meet Bluey & Bingo: Wackadoo! Bluey & Bingo are coming back to Drusillas on August 3 and 10, so don’t miss this ‘For Real Life’ magical moment as they make appearances at intervals throughout each day.

Chase and Marshall from PAW Patrol: Wooooaah! Are you ready for mighty action? Ready or not, Chase & Marshall will be coming in hot on August 17, and you’re all invited to come and see them at intervals throughout the day.

HAVE YOU READ? Ten FREE activities for you and your kids during the summer holidays in Sussex

Wild Zoo Arrivals – Yellow Breasted capuchin monkeys: Meet Drusillas’ newest arrivals – four yellow-breasted capuchin monkey boys with cheeky personalities visitors will love. Not only do these monkeys represent a species-first for Drusillas, they are also classified as critically endangered in the wild, so they will play a huge part in the conservation of one of the most threatened primates in the world.

Get ready to ‘ooh’ and ‘aaw’ your way round Drusillas biggest new zoo project to date – a stunning tree top colobus monkey habitat with breath taking views of the South Downs. The new £500,000 habitat also introduces visitors to the park’s new charity conservation partner: Colobus Conservation.

Plus – you can meet adorable baby silvery marmoset monkey, Nova, the cutest little Red Handed Tamarin baby, Hendrix, and the park’s six new prairie dog pups, named after Bluey characters: Bluey, Bingo, Chilli, Bandit, Trixie, and Stripe!

Drusillas’ family friendly zoo offers little (and big) ones an engaging animal experience, where the focus is always on ‘fun finding out’. Take part in free animal spotting activities or test your strength against animal friends in the Zoolympics. And, for a magical close-up experience, take a wander among inquisitive lemurs or hang out with the sloths and bats.

Get Wet! Splash Pad: Drusillas’ super splash pad will be open every day, so bring your swimmers ready to dive into the fun with water jets, ground geysers, swirling streams and spiralling sprays – it’s the ultimate splash pad adventure! While the kids are letting loose, it’s the perfect time to grab a coffee and refuel.

Free Arcade: Come and battle it out in a brand new retro-style arcade! Located in the newly renovated House of Fun, gamer fans are invited to enjoy free unlimited turns on six new

awesome arcade machines including popular games such as Doodle Jump and Angry Birds. Will you level up, or will it be game over?

YOU MIGHT LIKE TO READ: Sussex parents are getting ready for the summer holidays – and our columnist is ready for a break!

Unlimited family-friendly rides: The park’s popular family rides will be open, with visitors offered unlimited rides on Safari Express Train, Rainforest Carousel, Flying Cheetahs, Amazon Skyrise, Jungle Jeeps, Toucan Twister, and Hippopotobus. In addition, Drusillas has made all of its coin operated kids rides free of charge for all, including a Wild West shooting gallery.

Adventure play areas: Drusillas’ huge outdoor and indoor play areas have been custom designed to be perfect for all ages. Over 5s can ride the safari jeep, climb boulders, clamber across rope bridges, take on the giant hamster wheel, or fly along the zip line. Explorers under 5 can go wild in a dedicated area for smaller ones with colourful jungle walkways, trampolines, roundabouts, and a giant snake slide.

Amazon Adventure Soft Play: If the Great British weather isn’t behaving, the fun doesn’t need to end. Guests can dive inside a jungle-themed soft play with jumbo slides, aerial runway, cannon canyon, netted walkways, spinning poles, anaconda run and all the jumping, climbing and sliding fun. And there’s coffee, lots of coffee!

People can also add a little magic to their day with a session at SPARK – Drusillas’ digital interactive jungle. It is a highly unique, interactive, sensory space. Dive into coral reef, leap across lily pads and splash among crocodiles, watch the walls animate with your touch, release animals into the digital wild, and star in an awesome augmented reality video atop a rhino, ostrich, or zebra.

Located just off the A27 in Alfriston, East Sussex, Drusillas Park is open daily from 10am. For more information, call 01323 874100 or visit www.drusillas.co.uk

1 . Drusillas There is a summer of fun planned at Drusillas Park in SussexPhoto: UGC

2 . Drusillas There is a summer of fun planned at Drusillas Park in SussexPhoto: UGC

3 . Drusillas There is a summer of fun planned at Drusillas Park in SussexPhoto: UGC

4 . Drusillas There is a summer of fun planned at Drusillas Park in SussexPhoto: UGC