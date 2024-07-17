Ten FREE activities for you and your kids during the summer holidays in Sussex

2 . Worthing Lions Festival

The popular annual Worthing Lions Festival runs on Worthing seafront on July 27 and 28, 2024. It features several free activities, including a classic car and scooter event in Steyne Gardens from 10am to 5pm on the Saturday and vintage buses on the seafront on the Sunday, from 10am to 4pm. On the Saturday evening, at 10pm, there is a large fireworks display off the end of the pier. There will also be markets and a children's funfair. Photo: Stephen Goodger