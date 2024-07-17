Ten FREE activities for you and your kids during the summer holidays in Sussex

We know some family days out can be very expensive, so we’ve put together this list of ten free days out to enjoy across Sussex with your kids to help you keep your summer spending in check.
1. The Big Hoot trail
Colourful owls have flown into Arundel and Chichester as part of the Wild in Art event The Big Hoot trail, raising money for Chestnut Tree House children's hospice. There are 10 Big Hoot sculptures and 10 Little Hoot owls to find in Arundel, as well as 20 Big Hoot and 20 Little Hoot sculptures in Chichester. The trail is on now and runs until September 1, 2024. You can read more here: https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/arts-and-culture/art/see-stunning-art-in-arundel-on-wild-in-arts-the-big-hoot-trail-raising-money-for-sussex-childrens-hospice-4698883 Photo: Elaine Hammond / Sussex World
2. Worthing Lions Festival
The popular annual Worthing Lions Festival runs on Worthing seafront on July 27 and 28, 2024. It features several free activities, including a classic car and scooter event in Steyne Gardens from 10am to 5pm on the Saturday and vintage buses on the seafront on the Sunday, from 10am to 4pm. On the Saturday evening, at 10pm, there is a large fireworks display off the end of the pier. There will also be markets and a children's funfair. Photo: Stephen Goodger
3. Littlehampton Harbour Waterfront Festival
Littlehampton Harbour Waterfront Festival is an event celebrating all things nautical. It takes place across two days on Saturday, July 20, and Sunday, July 21. It aims to showcase as many of the different activities that take place on the river as possible – including dinghy sailing, yachts, workboats, powerboats, paddleboarding, angling, RNLI lifeboats, jetskis, flyboards, and hovercraft to name a few. Several visiting and resident vessels will also be open for tours on Town Quay. See https://www.littlehampton.org.uk/harbour-waterfront-festival/ Photo: Derek Martin
4. Eastbourne International Airshow
Eastbourne International Airshow returns for its 30th year this summer. Free event Airbourne runs from August 15 to 18, and will feature a two-mile flying display line along Eastbourne seafront. Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673
