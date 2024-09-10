Discount supermarket Aldi has confirmed that its new Horsham store will open within the next 16 weeks.

Aldi says it is investing £800 million in opening 23 new stores – including the one currently under construction at Tanbridge Retail Park in Albion Way, Horsham – by the end of the year.

The supermarket chain had originally hoped to open the Horsham store last year but faced a string of delays to its plans – and now says that construction is progressing well. Workmen and vehicles are currently busy on the site.

Aldi’s investment also includes plans to invest £1.4 billion over the next two years as part of its long-term goal to reach 1,500 stores across the country.

Aldi UK chief executive Giles Hurley said: “For every £1 of profit generated last year, we’re investing £2 this year – opening more stores and building the supply infrastructure to bring high-quality, affordable groceries to millions more families the length and breadth of Britain.”

He added: “As we head towards the Christmas trading period, we’re all set to launch our biggest and best ever seasonal range, including hundreds of premium range products at unbeatable prices for our customers.”

Among locations for the 23 new Aldi store include one in Caterham, Surrey and one in Ashford, Kent, as well as the one in Horsham.

The new Horsham store, near Waitrose, is expected to create up to 50 jobs for the community. The shop will have 96 car parking spaces, including nine designated parent and child bays, and five blue badge bays.