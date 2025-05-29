Supermarket chain Sainsbury opens new Horsham store
Supermarket chain Sainsbury has opened a new store in Horsham.
The Sainsbury’s Local is now open for business on the site of the former Horsham Car Centre in Crawley Road, Roffey.
As well as groceries, the shop offers a bakery, ‘coffee to go’, chilled beer and wine and an Argos collect service.
Limited car parking is available outside the store.
