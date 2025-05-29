Supermarket chain Sainsbury opens new Horsham store

By Sarah Page
Published 29th May 2025, 15:38 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Supermarket chain Sainsbury has opened a new store in Horsham.

The Sainsbury’s Local is now open for business on the site of the former Horsham Car Centre in Crawley Road, Roffey.

As well as groceries, the shop offers a bakery, ‘coffee to go’, chilled beer and wine and an Argos collect service.

Limited car parking is available outside the store.

Related topics:Argos

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice