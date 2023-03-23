Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
23 minutes ago Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer publishes tax details
1 hour ago Frankie Boyle’s New World Order axed after six seasons
3 hours ago TikTok to be blocked from ‘all parliamentary devices’
3 hours ago Junior doctors announce four-day strike action in April
6 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices

Support your local pub! - That's the message from Horsham publican

Support your local pub! - That's the message going out today from a Horsham publican.

By Sarah Page
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 17:10 GMT

It was three years ago today (March 23) when every pub in Britain closed its doors as Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared the first lockdown in a bid to beat the Covid pandemic.

And the anniversary of that fateful day has prompted a heartfelt plea from the landlady of The King’s Arms in Horsham’s Bishopric.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She is urging everyone: “Support your pubs, people!”

Most Popular
Jodie Munday, landlady of The King's Arms in Horsham, is urging people: 'Support your pubs' Pic S Robards SR2203181
Jodie Munday, landlady of The King's Arms in Horsham, is urging people: 'Support your pubs' Pic S Robards SR2203181
Jodie Munday, landlady of The King's Arms in Horsham, is urging people: 'Support your pubs' Pic S Robards SR2203181

Jodie Munday took over the King’s Arms during lockdown two years ago and it has since gone from strength to strength.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Last year The King’s Arms won global recognition after scooping a TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award – putting it in the top 10 per cent of all pubs and restaurants for reviews on TripAdvisor – around the world.

And in a social media post this week, Jodie said: “We are busier than ever and thank you all for your support!

"Let’s all remember how important these community hubs of love, laughter, tears, chatter and warmth to go with your cool drinks are to all of us.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Have you read? Hitch hits plans by discount retailer Aldi to open new Horsham store

VIDEO: Watch as flock of birds mimic Hitchcock horror film in village near Horsham

"Bring your stresses and leave them at the bar as you leave. Social and mental wellbeing has a home in hospitality!”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And, she added: “All we ask is that you remember pubs need people – and people need pubs.”

Three years ago on March 23 2020, as Covid gripped the world, all hotels, bars, restaurants and shops – except for food stores – were shut, leaving town centres deserted.

Boris JohnsonBritainAldi