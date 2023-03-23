Support your local pub! - That's the message going out today from a Horsham publican.

It was three years ago today (March 23) when every pub in Britain closed its doors as Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared the first lockdown in a bid to beat the Covid pandemic.

And the anniversary of that fateful day has prompted a heartfelt plea from the landlady of The King’s Arms in Horsham’s Bishopric.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is urging everyone: “Support your pubs, people!”

Jodie Munday, landlady of The King's Arms in Horsham, is urging people: 'Support your pubs' Pic S Robards SR2203181

Jodie Munday took over the King’s Arms during lockdown two years ago and it has since gone from strength to strength.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year The King’s Arms won global recognition after scooping a TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award – putting it in the top 10 per cent of all pubs and restaurants for reviews on TripAdvisor – around the world.

And in a social media post this week, Jodie said: “We are busier than ever and thank you all for your support!

"Let’s all remember how important these community hubs of love, laughter, tears, chatter and warmth to go with your cool drinks are to all of us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Bring your stresses and leave them at the bar as you leave. Social and mental wellbeing has a home in hospitality!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, she added: “All we ask is that you remember pubs need people – and people need pubs.”