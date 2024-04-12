On Tuesday (April 9), the River Arun broke its banks and flooded businesses and homes.

One of these businesses was Sussex Road And Race Motorsport – a vehicle repair shop in Littlehampton.

The devastation left by the flooding has left many customers cars and half a dozen race cars damaged beyond repair. Tools and items of sentimental value washed away or damaged by the salt water and sand.

Kevin Fulbrook runs the business with his son Josh – a multiple Championship winning combination.

Kevin said: "We had races over the weekend. We came home on Monday very tired and saw the flood warning.

"I had a phone call in early hours of the morning to say what was going on. It was unbelievable. Everything we had is gone really.

"Everything is replaceable but mostly all the cars are gone. We are waiting for insurance to come back to us with their findings.

"Two of my personal cars have gone. Water is inside them and killed the electrics. Three customers’ cars have gone. Three race cars with water in them. I’ve lost so much really.

“Each week we will lose about £7,000. Value of race cars is £20,000 each. Road cars is up to £12,000. I can’t put a price on it – hundreds of thousands naybe.

"I left my wheel gun on the floor and they were about £1,000 each. They’re gone. Electricity only came on yesterday so it’s hard to assess everything. We are trying to muddle our way through it.

"We are testing cars to see if they’re working. My brain is fried. I just can’t believe what’s happened really.”

Josh’s soon-to-be father-in-law, Paul Bolesworth has set up a GoFundMe page to support the business. So far, more than £3,000 has been raised.

“The support from my customers has been unbelievable,” Paul said. “It makes you carry on.

"My customers are friends and they have been amazing. They are just helping us through it – financially as well.”

On the fundraising page, Kevin wrote: “As some people know Kevin was a big part in the JCW and JCM scene. This has had an impact for Kev and Josh to the extent of ‘can they recover?’

"If anyone who knows of these guys in any shape or form can help them try and recover and donate I know they would be extremely grateful for the support.

"We in the mini world owe people like Kevin and Josh Fulbrook for all the hard work they put in, and in the mini race world they are the people most people look up to and are always there to help with little or no reward.

"As a close family friend and future father in law to Josh, I feel I need to do my upmost in any way to help them get through this.

“As soon as we reach close to our goal I will pass the money to the team at SRR to help rebuild what has been lost.”

If you would like to make a donation, please visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/srr-motorsport-devastated-by-flood-damage-from-river-arun.

One of the businesses affected by the flooding was Sussex Road And Race Motorsport – a vehicle repair shop in Littlehampton.

Sussex Road And Race Motorsport – a vehicle repair shop in Littlehampton – is counting the cost after multiple sports cars were lost to the devastating flooding earlier this week.

3 . Family business devastated by flood damage from River Arun as multiple sport cars written off Sussex Road And Race Motorsport – a vehicle repair shop in Littlehampton – is counting the cost after multiple sports cars were lost to the devastating flooding earlier this week. Photo: Kevin FulbrooK