Sussex taxi firm expands into Horsham
A Sussex taxi firm has expanded into Horsham.
Western Cars Private Hire was first established in 2008 in East Grinstead and Forest Row. The firm then expanded into Horley and Gatwick and then to Crawley.
Now the company – which has a fleet of more than 200 cars – has also opened a branch in Horsham.
Director Khairul Kabir said: “We have five branches and we can cover anywhere, any time, 24/7.”
Western Cars – phone 01403 610610 – are based at Afon House, Worthing Road, Horsham.