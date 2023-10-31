BREAKING
A Sussex village chippy has been rated among the top fish and chip shops in the UK.
By Sarah Page
Published 31st Oct 2023, 12:20 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 12:21 GMT
The Master Fryer in Billingshurst has gained its place – for the second year running – in The National Federation of Fish Friers prestigious Quality Accreditation scheme.

The federation, the trade body that represents the nation’s fish and chip shops, runs the scheme as a way of raising standards within the industry.

Tom Hartley, who owns and runs The Master Fryer in Billingshurst, said: “We are delighted to gain our place in the scheme for the second year running. To be recognised as one of the top fish and chip shops by the NFFF is indeed an honour and a credit to our hardworking staff, who I would like to offer my sincere thanks for the continued hard work and efforts to maintain our excellent reputation.

The winning team at The Master Fryer in Billingshurst. Photo contributedThe winning team at The Master Fryer in Billingshurst. Photo contributed
The winning team at The Master Fryer in Billingshurst. Photo contributed

“I would personally like to thank all our customers, new and old. The support and encouragement they have offered has been great. It has motivated us to maintain our high standards which have been recognised with this accreditation.”

To qualify, each shop must go through a virtual inspection by an NFFF approved assessor who assesses the shop’s presentation, hygiene and cleanliness, staff training, equipment, frying and sales skills and the quality of the cooked product.

The accreditation sets the benchmark for quality and signals to customers that they can buy with confidence where the award is displayed.

NFFF president Andrew Crook said: “The NFFF Quality Accreditation scheme is extremely comprehensive. Food safety is a key area that we examine together with other key aspects of the business including the preparation and cooking equipment, to the management of paperwork and the traceability of fish.

“The Master Fryer clearly takes pride in where it sources its fish and potatoes from,” said Andrew. “Achieving the NFFF Quality Accreditation provides reassurance to customers that they are being served cooked food using high-quality ingredients.”

Bryan Carroll, marketing director at Sarsons, which sponsors the awards, said: “Obtaining the Quality Accreditation award is a coveted achievement. Congratulations to ‘The Master Fryer’ for joining an elite selection of fish and chip shops who have proven their commitment to maintaining the highest levels of quality.”

