Local residents expressed sadness when the Cornstore Emporium and Tearoom at Swan Corner in Pulborough ceased trading but now independently-owned wine bar Macklin’s has announced it is to take over the premises.

The new venue – to be known as Macklin’s @ The Riverside – says it is ‘poised to be a premier destination for both casual and sophisticated dining and social experiences in a picturesque riverside setting.’

And, on a social media post, Macklin’s say: “As we step into this new venture, we recognise the deep affection and respect our community holds for the Cornstore. “This beloved landmark has been a cornerstone of local life, thanks to the dedication of its current owner and her team.

“In keeping with this legacy, we're committed to transforming the Cornstore while preserving its essence as a vibrant community hub. We have grand plans for the future.”

Macklin’s is currently seeking a premises licence from Horsham District Council and, in its application, says: “Envisioned as a multifaceted establishment, it seamlessly combines the warmth of a cafe bistro with the elegance of a cocktail and wine bar, catering to a diverse clientele seeking quality, ambiance and exceptional service.

"The ground floor is dedicated to the cafe bistro and cocktail/wine bar. Here patrons will find a welcoming atmosphere ideal for daytime and evening visits.

"The bistro menu will feature an array of expertly crafted dishes focusing on local ingredients and seasonal flavours, suitable for both quick bites and leisurely meals.

"The bar area will offer an extensive selection of fine wines and innovative cocktails, meticulously prepared by skilled bartenders, making it a perfect spot for after-work gathrings, casual meetings, or relaxed evenings by the water.”

It is planned that the upstairs will have its own bar and will be used as an events space for private celebrations, corporate functions, cultural gatherings and community meetings.