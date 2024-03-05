Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Some have been told that their 11-year-olds will face a daily 34-mile round trip to get to school – a decision branded a ‘disgrace.’

Children in Cowfold have been allocated places at a school in Burgess Hill while others in Henfield have been given places at Steyning Grammar School.

Another mum in Wisborough Green has been told her son will also have to go to Steyning – despite living just two miles from the school of his first choice, The Weald in Billingshurst.

Parents in villages around Horsham are angry and upset over the allocation of secondary school places for their children, condemning it a 'disgrace'

Last year, parents in Southwater faced similar problems before their children were finally given school places nearer to their homes.

David Weaver, spokesperson for families affected and founder of local Facebook group HASSLE – Horsham And Southwater Schools Local Education – described the situation as ‘a disgrace.’

He said: “Two hundred families across West Sussex were not given any of their three school preferences and are now facing the same traumatic experience that our family, the 42+ families in Southwater, 70+ families in Shoreham and others in other West Sussex locations, faced last year.“It is an absolute disgrace and heads should roll at WSCC for failing the families in West Sussex and closer to home in Southwater, Barns Green, Horsham, Cowfold and undoubtedly many other villages and locations.”

Mum Emma Bean, who lives in Cowfold, said she was ‘heartbroken’ that her son had not been allocated a place at Forest School in Horsham, but had instead been given a place at Burgess Hill Academy. She said he would face a two-hour journey to get there and all of his friends were going to Forest.

"But, it’s not just happening to me,” she said. “One of the other mums’ son won’t stop crying over it.”

Kirsty Harper, who lives in Henfield, said her son’s first choice of school was Downlands in Hassocks or St Paul’s in Burgess Hill but he had been given a place at Steyning Grammar School, 15 miles away from their home.

"He’s really upset, telling me he isn’t going and asking me what I can do about it.”

Katie Hamon lives in Wisborough Green and has also been told a place has been reserved for her son 17 miles away at Steyning Grammar. His first choice had been The Weald in Billingshurst where his elder brother is already a pupil. “There is no public transport here whatsoever,” said Katie. “The Weald is just two miles down the road and provides its own school buses.

"My son is beside himself – all his friends are going to The Weald." She said she and her husband were now considering home-schooling.

All the parents say they will appeal against the county council’s placements.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the council said: "This year we have been able to offer a greater proportion of applicants (97.8%) one of their three preferred secondary schools than in 2023, with 86.8% offered their first choice.

