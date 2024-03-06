Sussex village pub on lookout for new landlord

A Sussex village pub is on the lookout for a new landlord.
The Holmbush Inn at Faygate - between Horsham and Crawley - is up for leaseThe Holmbush Inn at Faygate - between Horsham and Crawley - is up for lease
The Holmbush Inn at Faygate - between Horsham and Crawley - is up for lease

The Holmbush Inn at Faygate – between Horsham and Crawley – has its lease up for sale.

Business transfer agents Davey Co say the pub has been operated by their client’s family ‘over many years.’

They say: “The premises are in great condition and ooze a wealth of rustic charm."

The pub’s beamed lounge bar and dining area caters for around 60 covers and there is also an extensive garden trading space with a large covered seating terrace.

The owner’s first floor accommodation comprises a lounge, kitchen, three bedrooms and a bathroom.

