The Holmbush Inn at Faygate – between Horsham and Crawley – has its lease up for sale.

Business transfer agents Davey Co say the pub has been operated by their client’s family ‘over many years.’

They say: “The premises are in great condition and ooze a wealth of rustic charm."

The pub’s beamed lounge bar and dining area caters for around 60 covers and there is also an extensive garden trading space with a large covered seating terrace.