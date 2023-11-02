A Sussex village pub is planning to make some changes to its garden following the pandemic.

The Six Bells in Billingshurst High Street – part of a conservation area – is seeking consent from Horsham District Council to install some new flagstones in its front garden

The pub, a Grade II* listed building, installed two concrete slabs in the area during the pandemic as a base for two temporary marquees.

The marquees have now been removed and pub owners Hall & Woodhouse want to lay new flagstones in their place to match existing flagstones in the outdoor seating area.

The Six Bells at Billingshurst is planning some changes to its garden

The Six Bells was originally a farmhouse called Taintland and became a beer house in the 19th century before later becoming a public house.