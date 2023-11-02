BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Sussex village pub plans garden changes

A Sussex village pub is planning to make some changes to its garden following the pandemic.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 12:33 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 12:33 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Six Bells in Billingshurst High Street – part of a conservation area – is seeking consent from Horsham District Council to install some new flagstones in its front garden

The pub, a Grade II* listed building, installed two concrete slabs in the area during the pandemic as a base for two temporary marquees.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The marquees have now been removed and pub owners Hall & Woodhouse want to lay new flagstones in their place to match existing flagstones in the outdoor seating area.

Most Popular
The Six Bells at Billingshurst is planning some changes to its gardenThe Six Bells at Billingshurst is planning some changes to its garden
The Six Bells at Billingshurst is planning some changes to its garden

The Six Bells was originally a farmhouse called Taintland and became a beer house in the 19th century before later becoming a public house.

Have you read? New Morrisons store now open in Horsham town centre

Agents for Hall & Woodhouse, in a statement to the council, say: “The proposed new external finishes are designed to improve the setting and outdoor usable space of the public house.”

Related topics:SussexHorsham District CouncilGrade IIMorrisons