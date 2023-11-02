Sussex village pub plans garden changes
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Six Bells in Billingshurst High Street – part of a conservation area – is seeking consent from Horsham District Council to install some new flagstones in its front garden
The pub, a Grade II* listed building, installed two concrete slabs in the area during the pandemic as a base for two temporary marquees.
The marquees have now been removed and pub owners Hall & Woodhouse want to lay new flagstones in their place to match existing flagstones in the outdoor seating area.
The Six Bells was originally a farmhouse called Taintland and became a beer house in the 19th century before later becoming a public house.
Agents for Hall & Woodhouse, in a statement to the council, say: “The proposed new external finishes are designed to improve the setting and outdoor usable space of the public house.”