New Morrisons store now open in Horsham town centre
The shop – on the site of the former Sussex Lighting store at West Point in Springfield Road – includes an off licence and Costa Coffee station.
It sells a range of hot and cold foods, snacks, drinks, groceries, newspapers, household goods, fresh fish and meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, ready meals – and more.
A Morrisons spokesperson said: "The new Morrisons Daily is open in partnership with Tap Retail Ltd and offers customers a carefully tailored mix of Morrisons own brand products alongside branded favourites.
"As well as new ranges, the store has received a complete redesign internally and externally incorporating Morrisons bright, modern branding.
"Fresh food is at the heart of the store and we hope customers will love it."
The convenience store is the first branch of Morrisons to open in Horsham. However, a large Morrisons supermarket is planned to be built on the new north Horsham development of Mowbray.