The shop – on the site of the former Sussex Lighting store at West Point in Springfield Road – includes an off licence and Costa Coffee station.

It sells a range of hot and cold foods, snacks, drinks, groceries, newspapers, household goods, fresh fish and meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, ready meals – and more.

A Morrisons spokesperson said: "The new Morrisons Daily is open in partnership with Tap Retail Ltd and offers customers a carefully tailored mix of Morrisons own brand products alongside branded favourites.

The new Morrisons store at the site of the former Sussex Lighting business - West Point in Springfield Road, Horsham - opened today (Thursday November 2)

"As well as new ranges, the store has received a complete redesign internally and externally incorporating Morrisons bright, modern branding.

"Fresh food is at the heart of the store and we hope customers will love it."