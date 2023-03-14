Edit Account-Sign Out
NationalWorld
Sussex village pub put up for sale - among 60 others across the country

A Sussex village pub has been put up for sale by pub chain Marston’s – along with 60 others across the country.

By Sarah Page
Published 14th Mar 2023, 11:35 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 11:35 GMT

The Bax Castle near Horsham is among scores that the Marston’s chain is putting on the market following a review of its business.

The pub – in Two Mile Ash Road, Christ’s Hospital – is known as a popular community and family pub and is often used by local clubs and organisations for events.

It is situated next to the Downs Link Trail and dates from the 15th century. It was formerly a weaver's cottage belonging to a man called Bax – and the pub named after him.

The Bax Castle pub near Horsham is one of 61 pubs across the country put up for sale by pub chain Marston's
The Bax Castle pub near Horsham is one of 61 pubs across the country put up for sale by pub chain Marston's
The Bax Castle pub near Horsham is one of 61 pubs across the country put up for sale by pub chain Marston's

Marston’s head of estates Judith Rafique said: “Following a routine review of our estate we have taken the decision to offer to market a varied range of property types. This enables us to focus on our strategic objectives and maximise returns from our core estate.”

