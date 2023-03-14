A Sussex village pub has been put up for sale by pub chain Marston’s – along with 60 others across the country.

The Bax Castle near Horsham is among scores that the Marston’s chain is putting on the market following a review of its business.

The pub – in Two Mile Ash Road, Christ’s Hospital – is known as a popular community and family pub and is often used by local clubs and organisations for events.

It is situated next to the Downs Link Trail and dates from the 15th century. It was formerly a weaver's cottage belonging to a man called Bax – and the pub named after him.

