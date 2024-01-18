BREAKING

A Sussex village pub is reopening today after being closed since before Christmas.
Published 18th Jan 2024
The Bax Castle at Two Mile Ash Road, Southwater, has been undergoing refurbishment but announced its reopening this week.

In a statement on social media, the pub thanked everyone who had helped with the works and added: “We'd also like to thank all the locals, dog walkers, cyclists, walkers, passers by and general enquirers for you support, interest and taking the time to stop and chat and listen to us waffle on about what's been happening.”

The pub is offering a new beer, wine and spirits range, along with a new food menu.

The Bax Castle pub near Southwater is reopening today (January 18) after being closed since before Christmas

The Bax, situated next to the Downs Link trail, was put on the market last March by the Marston’s pub chain.

The pub building itself dates from the 15th century and was formerly a weaver's cottage belonging to a man called Bax – and the pub named after him.

