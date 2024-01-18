A Sussex village pub is reopening today after being closed since before Christmas.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Bax Castle at Two Mile Ash Road, Southwater, has been undergoing refurbishment but announced its reopening this week.

In a statement on social media, the pub thanked everyone who had helped with the works and added: “We'd also like to thank all the locals, dog walkers, cyclists, walkers, passers by and general enquirers for you support, interest and taking the time to stop and chat and listen to us waffle on about what's been happening.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pub is offering a new beer, wine and spirits range, along with a new food menu.

The Bax Castle pub near Southwater is reopening today (January 18) after being closed since before Christmas

The Bax, situated next to the Downs Link trail, was put on the market last March by the Marston’s pub chain.