A student who decided to run home to Horsham from uni for Christmas – all 128 miles of it – ended up boosting his studies and helping the homeless.

Jake Parsons, who is studying health and exercise science at Bath University, set himself the challenge of running the equivalent of five marathons back to his parents home in Horsham. And he managed the feat in just over 48 hours.

He ran through the night, through mud, rain and cold, across footpaths, canal paths, fields and roads – and his efforts helped raise more than £4,000 for the homeless charity St Mungo’s. “It was fun,” he said, “although it was taxing.”

And it also helped with his studies. “I gained knowledge about nutrition to help me along the way which was very useful.”

Jake ran with friends and family at various points on his 128-mile journey. His dad Paul cycled behind him for two-thirds of the trek and his mum Jo travelled along too by car, joining him on foot for the final stretch.

Jake revealed his brother Isaac also wanted to take part but was not free at the time of the run. “It could have been useful as he’s an osteopath,” said Jake, who developed tendinitis after suffering an injury while in training.

Jake chose to run in aid of St Mungo’s, Bath University’s rag charity. “Knowing the homeless suffer a lot at Christmas – it’s a sad time for many –so it made sense to raise money for them.”