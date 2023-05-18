Edit Account-Sign Out
Sussex village pub reopens with new landlords

A Sussex village pub has reopened with new landlords at the helm.

Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 18th May 2023, 12:23 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 12:25 BST

Jack Liddell and Ben Brown have taken over as new owners of the 17th century village inn The Oddfellows Arms in Pulborough.

The pair, who also run a pub in Hampshire, opened the Pulborough pub in Lower Street on Tuesday.

And they received a warm welcome from locals. “It was busier than we expected,” said Jack, a trained chef who will be overseeing the kitchen. "We plan on going down the food market.”

New landlords Jack Liddell and Ben Brown have taken over the Oddfellows Arms in PulboroughNew landlords Jack Liddell and Ben Brown have taken over the Oddfellows Arms in Pulborough
Ben, who has long worked in the pub industry, will be overseeing front of house.

The pair, who have given The Oddfellows Arms a fresh new look, first worked together running The Olive Leaf pub on Hayling Island.

The cosy dining room of the 17th century pub has been given a fresh new lookThe cosy dining room of the 17th century pub has been given a fresh new look
