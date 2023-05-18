A Sussex village pub has reopened with new landlords at the helm.

Jack Liddell and Ben Brown have taken over as new owners of the 17th century village inn The Oddfellows Arms in Pulborough.

The pair, who also run a pub in Hampshire, opened the Pulborough pub in Lower Street on Tuesday.

And they received a warm welcome from locals. “It was busier than we expected,” said Jack, a trained chef who will be overseeing the kitchen. "We plan on going down the food market.”

New landlords Jack Liddell and Ben Brown have taken over the Oddfellows Arms in Pulborough

Ben, who has long worked in the pub industry, will be overseeing front of house.

The pair, who have given The Oddfellows Arms a fresh new look, first worked together running The Olive Leaf pub on Hayling Island.