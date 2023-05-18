Edit Account-Sign Out
Demands for action grow over 'nightmare' Horsham road layout

Demands for action are growing over a road layout near Horsham labelled ‘a nightmare’ by drivers.

Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 18th May 2023, 11:13 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 11:14 BST

Anger has raged for the past three years since the Broadbridge Heath bypass was downgraded by West Sussex County Council and turned into a bus-only route.

It split the A281 in two from the Tesco roundabout to the Newbridge roundabout which the council maintained would ‘help to improve access for residents, walking and cycling between the junctions and shopping and retail areas.’ But local residents say it has done anything but.

They have now launched a petition demanding that the bus-only route be reopened to all traffic ‘as soon as possible.’

A petition has been launched calling for the Broadbridge Heath bypass to be reopened to all traffic instead of a bus-only route

Earlier this month residents took to social media to vent their anger branding the road layout ‘dangerous’, ‘a joke’ and ‘a nightmare.’ They said that many drivers were now using a nearby Co-op car park as a dangerous cut-through.

The petition states: “The downgrading of this road has resulted in longer journey times, increased congestion, and higher levels of pollution.”They add that there has been ‘a significant increase in traffic on surrounding roads since the downgrade. This has led to multiple accidents in a built up residential area.’

And they conclude: “We believe that re-opening the A281 is essential for maintaining pedestrian safety and reduce traffic that has been re-routed through a residential estate.”

West Sussex County Council has been approached for comment.

