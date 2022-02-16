The old Mothercare store in South Street, which closed in 2017, has been transformed into a ‘safe space’ for families with a café and soft play.

The business was formed by Worthing mum and businesswoman Chelsey Trowsdale.

Speaking after the ‘amazing’ opening day on Monday, February 7, Chelsey said: “Bob [Smytherman], the town crier, gave us a great opening announcement and stuck around in time for One stop party shop to arrive with the children’s favourite character, [Peppa Pig].

“The children loved the sweet treats on offer from Lauren’s Cakes and of course the main attraction, the Toybox soft play.”

Toybox gives parents the opportunity to take their children somewhere ‘while boredom strikes in town’.

Chelsey added: “Parents have also used us as a place to get some work done while little ones play.

“Worthing has a lack of places for young children and infants to explore and play.

“Parents also struggle to find a place where they can just relax and not be judged if their child has a tantrum.

“We offer small batch coffee which, since closing their Worthing branch, isn’t on offer currently anywhere else in town.”

2. Toybox Café Toybox Café staff, pictured from left to right, are: Cerys Davies, Chelsey Trowsdale, Morgan Stiles , Flo Strotten and Lily Stedman SUS-220216-115123001 Photo Sales

