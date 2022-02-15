Fariba Shameli, a dentist at Findon Dental Care, was served with an 18-month suspension in July 2021 after an investigation by the NHS Counter Fraud Authority, according to the General Dental Council (GDC).

This came after an NHS Dental Advisor examined the dental records and identified five areas where it is alleged incorrect claims for treatment had been submitted by Ms Shameli.

These included; pre-dated claims to show that they were completed in a previous year to when they were actually completed; claims in the incorrect band; made up claims; claims for treatment actually carried out by the foundation dentist, and claims made to the NHS for private patients.

Photo: Google Street View

Ms Shameli was interviewed under caution and denied any wrongdoing claiming that each of the 1,112 claims were errors.

An Interim Orders Committee (IOC) ruled in July that there would 'remain a risk to the public' if Ms Shameli continued working without 'restriction'.

The IOC also took into account issues of Ms Shameli 'allegedly acting dishonestly by submitting false claims'.

"The committee is satisfied that there is a risk of potential financial harm to patient and public monies as it relates to over 1,000 cases of inappropriate claiming," a GDC report read.

A review was held on Friday, January 14. Ms Shameli, and her solicitor, did not contest the council’s application to continue the Interim Suspension Order.

The virtual meeting heard that 'no evidence of insight' was provided by Ms Shameli, and that she did not say if measures had been implemented to 'ensure there is no risk of repetition'.

A report of the meeting noted: "The committee considered that well-informed and reasonable members of the public would be alarmed if no interim order were put in place given the nature of the concerns.

"In its view, the absence of an order would seriously undermine public confidence in the dental profession and the regulatory process."

The GDC said there had been 'no material change in circumstances' since the previous hearing on July 28, that would 'necessitate an amendment to the current interim order of suspension'.

It added that the concerns regarding Ms Shameli were 'particularly serious'.

"The council’s investigation remains ongoing," the report added.

"The interim suspension order remains necessary on the grounds of public protection and the wider public interest.

"There is a real risk of financial harm to patients should Ms Shameli be allowed to practise without any restriction on her registration whilst that investigation is continuing.

"Public confidence in the profession and this regulatory process would also be seriously undermined if no interim order remained in place pending the conclusion of that investigation, owing to the seriousness of the concerns regarding Ms Shameli and the extensive volume of the alleged fraudulent claims from the public purse."

The committee considered whether to replace the interim suspension with an order for 'interim conditional registration'.

It could not identify any interim conditions, which could be formulated, which would 'adequately address the concerns' identified in this case, owing to the 'seriousness and alleged behavioural nature' of those concerns.

The interim suspension will therefore continue for the remainder of the 18-month period, until January 2023.