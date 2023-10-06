BREAKING
Ten of the best Sussex gardens centres according to Google reviews

We may be well into Autumn, with summer a distant memory, but it’s never too late to start sorting out the garden.
By Sam Morton
Published 6th Oct 2023, 12:19 BST

From colourful flowers to beautiful ornaments, there are plenty of stores in Sussex that sell everything you need to make your garden look stunning.

They can also be the perfect place to find Christmas presents.

Sadly, a popular garden in West Sussex h as recently closed but here are seven other beloved stores definitely worth a visit – according to their ratings on Google reviews.

The results are not listed in any order of quality and show the Google ratings as of Friday, October 6, 2023.

1. Paradise Park & Gardens, Newhaven

2. Haskins Garden Centre Roundstone, Angmering

3. Brick Kiln Garden Centre and Restaurant, Merston, Chichester district

4. Hillier Garden Centre, Eastbourne

