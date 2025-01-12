Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

People looking for a budget-friendly meal out in Sussex and Surrey can grab a pizza or pasta dish for just 99p on Blue Monday.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This deal is available at all branches of Italian cuisine chain Prezzo – including seven in Sussex and Surrey.

There are three in Sussex – Crawley, East Grinstead and Brighton Marina – with four in Surrey – Banstead, Leatherhead, Cheam (Sutton) and Staines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Residents of Sussex can head down to their local Prezzo restaurant on January 20, also known as Blue Monday, to grab a pizza or pasta dish for just 99p,” a Prezzo spokesperson said.

People looking for a budget-friendly meal out in Sussex and Surrey can grab a pizza or pasta dish for just 99p on Blue Monday. Photo: DesignDrawArtes / Pixabay

"Offering fan favourites such as Prezzo’s Pepperoni Pizza and Spaghetti Carbonara, the deal allows diners to combat the January blues with a mouth-watering Italian meal, without breaking the bank.”

‘In a bid to cheer up the nation’, Prezzo is launching the deal to ‘bring the joy of Italian dining for less’.

It is available on Monday, January 20 only, and diners must pre-book their table and download a voucher before dining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is just the latest in a number of customer deals created to help beat the January blues,” the spokesperson added.

"Monday 20th January marks 2025’s Blue Monday. The day when, apparently, we all feel at our lowest post the fun and festivities of yester year.

“Whether you fancy a classic Spaghetti Bolognese, Spaghetti Carbonara, (meat or meat free), or Rigatoni Arrabbiata for a spicy kick – or their best-selling hand stretched pizzas – Margherita topped with creamy mozzarella and fresh, fragrant basil, Mariana topped with juicy sun-dried tomatoes, and a drizzle of chilli oil, alongside Prezzo’s favourite – the Pepperoni. All can be made gluten free too!

“All you have to do is book a table in advance, download your voucher, buy a drink and let the Prezzo team do the rest.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Brown, Prezzo CEO, said January ‘can be a tough month for many,’ with the ‘post-holiday season pinch and the cold weather sweeping across the UK’.

He added: “At Prezzo, we wanted to offer our customers a little pick-me-up with our Blue Monday 99p menu. It's the perfect opportunity to connect with friends and family, and enjoy the delicious Italian food Prezzo is known for – all at an incredibly affordable price.”

“Customers looking to get their hands on Prezzo’s Blue Monday Specials Menu must pre-book and download a voucher before dining. When dining, customers must purchase a drink – soft or alcoholic – to accompany the selected 99p dish.”

Find out more at www.prezzo.co.uk/.