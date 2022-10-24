Developers Abingworth Developments are seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council to build the houses ‘and associated engineering operations and works’ on land at Brook Hill in the village.

But the proposals are already being met with concern by residents who say the development would put a strain on village GPs, schools and amenities and that it would create traffic congestion. There are also fears for wildlife in the area.

The green field site in Cowfold where developers want to build 35 new homes

The developers say that the site is currently unused grassed fields with a pond enclosed by trees which they would retain. They say that that an informmal community recreation space would be formed if the housing scheme goes ahead.