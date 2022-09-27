Tim Hortons Chichester: IN PICTURES - sneak peek look at the new fast food store in the city
Take a look around the new Tim Hortons in Chichester which will open its doors to the public on Thursday, September 29.
By Sam Pole
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 1:41 pm
The Canadian fast food, coffee outlet has been highly anticipated since plans were announced for the new store on Portfield Way and occupies the former Pizza Hut store.
The store has announced that it will officially open to the public on Thursday, September 29.
Here are pictures from the Observer’s sneak peek around the new fast food shop.
