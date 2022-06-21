The year-six pupils at Lyminster Primary School raised money for Together for Short Lives by making gifts and selling them after school.

The UK charity for children's palliative care is currently Morrisons' charity partner and Alison Whitburn, community champion at the Littlehampton store, wanted to reward the girls for their kindness.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: "Olivia, Lily Rose and Abigail raised £45 and gave our charity £23, and the other £22 to Cancer Research UK. I thought this was so good of them and treated them to a gift each of stationery and chocolate."

Alison Whitburn, community champion at Morrisons in Littlehampton, with Olivia, Lily Rose and Abigail

Alison has told the girls that if they would like to do more fundraising in future, they are more than welcome to set up a stall at the store.

Also in the news: Littlehampton group presents thousands of tiny knitted hats to Age UK West Sussex for innocent Big Knit campaign