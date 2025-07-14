South East Water and Thames Water have announced hosepipe bans following the driest spring since 1893 – but Southern Water and Portsmouth Water are yet to follow suit.

The Environment Agency said it had declared a state of prolonged dry weather in large parts of Oxfordshire, Berkshire and Surrey.

This has led to Thames Water introducing a hosepipe ban affecting 1.1 million people across several postcode areas. The water firm said the measure would come into place across Swindon, Gloucestershire, Oxfordshire, Berkshire and Wiltshire on July 22, due to a lack of rain and increasing demand, which had stretched supplies.

Temporary restrictions were also announced by South East Water, on Friday, July 11, meaning customers in Sussex have been prevented from using hosepipes for watering their gardens, washing cars, windows and patios, or filling swimming and paddling pools.

South East Water said ‘record-breaking demand’ for drinking water has put ‘significant’ pressure on supplies.

Thames Water, meanwhile, said prolonged hot weather meant there was less water available as well as a higher demand, with customers using up to 30 per cent more water when temperatures were above 25C. Customers living in areas affected by the ban are asked not to use hosepipes, including for cleaning cars, watering gardens or allotments, filling paddling pools and swimming pools or cleaning windows.

So what have the other water companies that serve residents in Sussex and Surrey said?

A spokesperson for Portsmouth Water explained that, as parts of the country continue to experience the driest weather on record, the company continues to ‘strongly advise everyone to use water wisely’.

They added: “In the first six months of this year, Portsmouth Water customers have seen over 40 per cent less rainfall compared to the long-term average which we have measured since 1995.

"Whilst our current groundwater levels are two metres below the long-term average, we aren't currently anticipating introducing water restrictions such as Temporary Use Bans (commonly known as hosepipe bans).

"As the dry weather continues, we continue to closely monitor the situation, and we ask customers to be as efficient as possible with their water use.

"Looking at the wider challenge, this year highlights more than ever the need to work together to save water. The Southeast as a whole is classified as a water stressed region. While hot weather brings this to the forefront, working together to improve water efficiency will continue to be important for us all as a result of climate change and a growing population.”

Southern Water currently have no restrictions in place.

A spokesman added: “We have been emailing customers in Hampshire asking them to use water wisely as river levels are falling. We continue to monitor the situation daily.

“As far as Sussex and Kent are concerned almost all our water comes underground. You’ll find our water resources position here: https://www.southernwater.co.uk/about-us/environmental-performance/water-levels/groundwater-levels/.”

Explaining why a hosepipe ban was introduced, South East Water pointed towards Met Office reports, which indicate this spring was the driest since 1893, with dry conditions ‘expected to persist throughout the warmer months’.

A spokesperson added: “Demand for drinking water in Kent and Sussex has reached record levels since May – with warm and dry weather fuelling customer demand to a much higher level than the company is able to consistently provide.

"This situation has left South East Water with no choice but to restrict the use of hosepipes and sprinklers in both counties, affecting around 1.4 million customers.”

The water supplier said it continues to monitor the situation for Surrey, Hampshire and Berkshire customers.

David Hinton, Chief Executive Officer of South East Water, added: “Providing the public water supply during this prolonged period of hot and dry weather continues to be challenging.

"Water supply resources have been significantly stretched, but are pleased that so far we have been able to largely meet customer demands, through balancing our network and putting our newly arrived tanker fleet into operation straight away.

“However, we know that continued demand at this level presents a serious concern to ensure that we can protect the environment and keep everyone supplied.

"Despite asking for customers' help to use water for essential uses only, regrettably we’ve now been left with no choice but to introduce this temporary use ban restriction to protect customers supplies and the environment across Kent and Sussex.

“We continue to monitor the long term weather forecast, and will review this decision on a regular basis.

"Restricting the use of hosepipes and sprinklers to make sure we have enough water for our customers’ essential use will ensure we can serve our vulnerable customers and to protect the local environment.

“We are very aware that climate change and other factors are increasing the frequency of these events.

"Hosepipe restrictions are an integral part of our drought mitigation in the UK and are designed to protect supplies and the environment.

“I would like to thank everyone who has already taken steps to try and reduce their overall water use but despite this, demand still remains very high and the forecast suggests a dry summer is highly likely which is why we have taken this decision to bring in temporary use restrictions.”