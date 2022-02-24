Ukraine crisis: Horsham jeweller says ‘trade carefully’ after gold boom

Dominic Sakakini spoke out after share prices fell sharply today while the price of gold rose to a one-year high following the invasion.
Dominic, who runs Sakakini’s Jewellers in Horsham’s Carfax, said: “I guess gold is following a trend in history when people pull out of the stock market they put their money in gold.”
But he urged local people to think carefully if they were considering doing so and to trade second-hand.
“I would never recommend you buy gold bullion because the mark-up of the bullion companies is usually around 20 per cent.”
Instead, he said, people would be better off trading second hand gold at local jewellers who would give better prices.
“The second hand jewellery market is a good place to buy.”
