The Independent quite rightly points out that Worthing is Brighton’s ‘less fashionable neighbour’ – but suggested that it pays to visit a ‘less-trodden beach haven’.

“This lively end-of-week scene is just one of the hints that the town’s sleepy retirement image is a thing of the past,” wrote travel journalist Debbie Ward.

The article – entitled ‘Worthing: Is this underrated seaside town the new Brighton?’ – paid tribute to the West Sussex venue’s lively Friday night scene, with a particular reference to the Ibiza tracks at Coast Café.

Worthing seafront. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

Also coming in for praise was the ‘excellent seafood’ served up by Crabshack, as well as BBC’s MasterChef winner Kenny Tutt’s restaurant Pitch in his ‘up-and-coming hometown’.

The report added: “On the other side of the pier, the town’s ugly multi-storey car park now sports an al fresco food court, erected during the pandemic on the jutting roof of level one.

"In deckchairs on artificial grass, groups still gather for seaview sundowners and wood-fired pizza.”

The 1930s chalet studios, alongside Coast Café in East Beach, was also thrust into the spotlight as a place where ‘you can buy direct from resident artists’.

Crabshack in Marine Parade (Pictured is Marketa Musilova, Kate Manktelow, Sarah Tinker-Taylor, David Lawrence and Adrian Oziebala)

The article stated that Worthing has been ‘enlivened by a shift in demographic’, as younger people ‘priced out of its city neighbour’ have moved up the coast, adding: “It’s still a way off from Brighton’s much-referenced ‘London-on-sea’ vibe, with Worthing considerably smaller – but that also makes it more intimate, less crowded.”

Positive coverages gets good reception in Worthing

Worthing’s long-serving town centre manager, Sharon Clarke – who has been a driving force behind Worthing’s Town Centre Initiative (TCI) – said it was ‘great to see’ the town ‘finally getting the recognition it deserves’.

She added: “The publicity shows how the town is developing and that Worthing is getting its own unique identity.

"It's actually very different from Brighton but has got that vibe. It's very much an independent oasis along the coast and people are wanting to come here now.

“Our food and drink vibe is very well known now and is certainly attracting people.

"We are seeing very strong footfall over the summer months.

“Our footfall in August has been about 25 per cent up on last summer. That's really strong and good for businesses in the town.

"While there is a lot of uncertainty for businesses around the cost of living crisis, it has given them a boost to give them the confidence to keep going and get through this again.”

Sharon also pointed to the news that Nando’s wants to open a restaurant in Worthing as further proof of the town’s progression.

"We are now starting to get some brand names, which Worthing has always been very low on because our retail catchment is low,” she said.

"We are now starting to attract those brands because of the publicity that the independents have generated. The bigger names want a piece of the action.

“Now, Worthing has got such a strong pull for people.

"It’s good to have some names people know and also really good for people to try independents and newer businesses they haven't before.

"It’s a symbiotic relationship so it works really well."

‘People will invest more in the town’

Restaurateur Andy Sparsis, who is the director of the Worthing Town Centre Initiative, said the cultural changes in town are ‘driven by the businesses’.

He added: “I am really proud of the many businesses and staff, who have worked really hard for many years to promote Worthing as a really great place to live.

"Residents come as they want that lifestyle.

“Portland Road is an amazing area and sends a shop window advert to other people that are looking for a certain type of lifestyle and it says Worthing is ready for that.

“It doesn't happen overnight to get that sort of press.

"It means people will invest more in the town. The biggest thing for residents is that it gives us pride to live here.

“Our food festival is sold out next week – all 90 stands. That really promotes Worthing as well, as 30,000 people coming to the food festival.

“People stay overnight in hotels so that's also a tourism win for us.”