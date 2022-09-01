'Underrated' Worthing's 'sleepy retirement image is a thing of the past' according to The Independent
Worthing has been given a glowing review by a national newspaper – described as an ‘underrated’ seaside town – and we couldn’t agree more.
The Independent quite rightly points out that Worthing is Brighton’s ‘less fashionable neighbour’ – but suggested that it pays to visit a ‘less-trodden beach haven’.
“This lively end-of-week scene is just one of the hints that the town’s sleepy retirement image is a thing of the past,” wrote travel journalist Debbie Ward.
The article – entitled ‘Worthing: Is this underrated seaside town the new Brighton?’ – paid tribute to the West Sussex venue’s lively Friday night scene, with a particular reference to the Ibiza tracks at Coast Café.
Also coming in for praise was the ‘excellent seafood’ served up by Crabshack, as well as BBC’s MasterChef winner Kenny Tutt’s restaurant Pitch in his ‘up-and-coming hometown’.
The report added: “On the other side of the pier, the town’s ugly multi-storey car park now sports an al fresco food court, erected during the pandemic on the jutting roof of level one.
"In deckchairs on artificial grass, groups still gather for seaview sundowners and wood-fired pizza.”
The 1930s chalet studios, alongside Coast Café in East Beach, was also thrust into the spotlight as a place where ‘you can buy direct from resident artists’.
The article stated that Worthing has been ‘enlivened by a shift in demographic’, as younger people ‘priced out of its city neighbour’ have moved up the coast, adding: “It’s still a way off from Brighton’s much-referenced ‘London-on-sea’ vibe, with Worthing considerably smaller – but that also makes it more intimate, less crowded.”
Positive coverages gets good reception in Worthing
Worthing’s long-serving town centre manager, Sharon Clarke – who has been a driving force behind Worthing’s Town Centre Initiative (TCI) – said it was ‘great to see’ the town ‘finally getting the recognition it deserves’.
She added: “The publicity shows how the town is developing and that Worthing is getting its own unique identity.
"It's actually very different from Brighton but has got that vibe. It's very much an independent oasis along the coast and people are wanting to come here now.
“Our food and drink vibe is very well known now and is certainly attracting people.
"We are seeing very strong footfall over the summer months.
“Our footfall in August has been about 25 per cent up on last summer. That's really strong and good for businesses in the town.
"While there is a lot of uncertainty for businesses around the cost of living crisis, it has given them a boost to give them the confidence to keep going and get through this again.”
Sharon also pointed to the news that Nando’s wants to open a restaurant in Worthing as further proof of the town’s progression.
"We are now starting to get some brand names, which Worthing has always been very low on because our retail catchment is low,” she said.
"We are now starting to attract those brands because of the publicity that the independents have generated. The bigger names want a piece of the action.
"Now, Worthing has got such a strong pull for people.