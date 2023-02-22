An historic village pub near Gatwick Airport has been put up for sale.

The 19th century Black Horse at Hookwood is on the market for £1,500,000.

The pub – originally a stopping point for the Prince Regent as he travelled around the country – has been put up for sale by owners Hall & Woodhouse.

The company says that the pub is not aligned to its long-term strategy.

The Black Horse pub near Gatwick Airport has been put up for sale by owners Hall & Woodhouse

The traditional pub features oak beams, open fires and a large garden with an extensive patio area and children’s play section.

Property specialists Fleurets say that the Black Horse “benefits from a local and destination style trade which is enhanced by being so close to Gatwick Airport.”

As well as a bar and restaurant area, the pub includes a main four-bedroom flat and there is a further separate flat with a double bedroom, shower room and kitchen.

The Black Horse pub at Hookwood has a large garden with a spacious patio area

There is also a nearby field which has been used historically in conjunction with the pub and, say Fleurets, may be available to be included in the sale.

A spokesperson for Hall & Woodhouse, said: “At Hall & Woodhouse we proactively manage our pub estate to ensure we continue to evolve our offering for guests and expand into new areas across the south.

“The decision to sell The Black Horse in Hookwood was made as the pub is not aligned with our long-term strategy.

“We are marketing The Black Horse for sale and have had strong interest in the pub, but are yet to finalise terms with a buyer.”

The historic Black Horse pub near Gatwick has a large dining area

