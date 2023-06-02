A village pub on the Sussex-Surrey border which has been shut for years is to reopen after a major half a million-pound revamp.

The Plough & Furrow at Smallfield, near Gatwick Airport – the only pub in the village – is also to be renamed The Five Oaks when it reopens.

The pub has been shut for more than three and a half years but is scheduled to reopen this year once a new licensee has been recruited by owners Star Pubs & Bars, part of Heineken UK.

A spokesperson said: “The refurbishment and new ownership will see the pub transformed into a top-quality family and dog-friendly country pub offering great food and a choice of top-quality drinks including craft beer and real coffee.”

The extensive £540,000 refurbishment will include creating a more spacious interior and increasing seating capacity from 40 to 97. The layout will include a traditional bar, two snug areas and a dining area.

The spokesperson added: “Original features such as the flagstone flooring and inglenook fireplace are being renovated and the beams sandblasted to give the interior a lighter classic country look and feel.

"Three quarter height tongue and groove panelling and tweed style carpet in the old part of the pub will add to the country ambience.

“Outside the tired looking exterior will be given a facelift, repainted in cream and black with new lighting and signage and a black picket fence.

"The terrace and beer garden seating 100 will be overhauled as part of the revamp.”

Business development manager Ron Barnes said: “We’re looking forward to giving the village back its pub, somewhere the community can come together to socialise in and enjoy a drink or meal.

"As well as catering for the village and surrounding area, The Five Oaks is also in a great location for travellers to Gatwick as it is just 2.5 miles from the airport. All that is needed now is someone with hospitality experience to take The Five Oaks forward.”

