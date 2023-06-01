Horsham is set to buzz with town centre pop-up bars, street food, artisan produce and live entertainment every Friday throughout June.

Horsham District Council has worked with market operators Food Rocks to stage the evening events in Horsham’s Carfax.

Each Friday evening will feature a theme celebrated by local performing artists and the Friday markets will be open for business from 12noon, with live entertainment kicking off from 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council spokesperson said: “The early evening openings provide a great opportunity to start your Friday night before heading out into the town, or for families and couples to come along and enjoy free entertainment over dinner.”

Horsham town centre will be buzzing every Friday night in June

The fun starts tomorrow (June 2) with Jazzy band Harry’s Tricks celebrating music from 1920-1940s.

Friday June 9 will feature Shoreham sea shanty group the Wellington Wailers; June 16 – Sussex Day – will feature Mythago and Broadwood Morris Dancers; June 23 will feature acoustic pop with Bloomfield Avenue and June 30 is Bachata Dance Night with La Escuela De Bachata.

Horsham council cabinet member for leisure Jon Olson said: “I'm excited to see our events programme expanding to include early evening entertainments and refreshments on Friday evenings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will create a really enjoyable atmosphere for people in the town and marks a great start to the summer months, providing a platform for local performers and a boost to local traders.”

And he urged residents: "Come along to join the fun and I hope to see you there.”