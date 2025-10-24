Watch as hundreds of customers queue for opening of Crawley's newest shop
Danish lifestyle brand Søstrene Grene – which is in a unit that has been closed for five years – opened on Friday, October 24, to the delight of Crawley shoppers.
The new store opened at 10am but some queued from 9am to be the first to experience it.
They were entertained by live music from Niche London Strings and two ballerinas before being given cupcakes and glass of drink on entry.
And the first 100 customers received a voucher for a free rug.
The video above shows the queues, the entertainment, the store and interviews with store manager Alyssa, Crawley Mayor Sharmila Sivarajah and council leader Michael Jones.