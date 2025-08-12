Watch drone fly-through video of brand new IKEA store in Sussex

As IKEA prepares to open its first ever store in Sussex, a drone fly-through video has been released to give customers a sneak peek inside.

Brighton’s Churchill Square Shopping Centre will be the home of the new store – which will span 6,695 square metres of retail space. It will be located in the former Debenhams unit.

The doors will open at 10am on Thursday (August 14).

Market manager Karina Gilpin said: “IKEA Brighton is designed with the city at its heart, and we are so excited to welcome the first customers into our new home in two days’ time.

“Our city centre location in Churchill Square means customers can conveniently drop in while out and about, to seek inspiration for their homes, browse our range, access our expert planning advice, or enjoy our delicious meatballs or plantballs. We can’t wait to get started.”

The store is unique as it was co-created by local people – including ceramicists Adam Johnson and Dan Mackey.

The couple are passionate about home renovation, bright colours and IKEA hacks.

Adam – @Adam Ceramic on social media – said: “We’ve always loved IKEA because it’s like an interiors disco – and what’s life without a little sparkle?”

The new store offers a wide range of home furnishings and smaller items for immediate takeaway, with access to the full IKEA range via home delivery or collection.

With second-hand finds available, customers can also get expert planning services for kitchens and bedroom storage.

Also in the store is a 100-seater ‘Swedish Deli’ where customers can enjoy IKEA’s signature meatballs and plantballs with sea views. There will even be fish and chips on the menu.

The store’s first customers can ‘expect a celebration’ on opening morning as IKEA marks the opening of its first ever Sussex store.

The first 100 IKEA Family Members to visit IKEA Brighton will receive a FRAKTA bag with an enveloped gift card inside. Prizes range from £1 to £1,000, offering customers the chance to walk away with an ‘extra special surprise’.

The new store combines IKEA’s hallmark shopping and dining experience in an accessible city centre location, offering a range of affordable and sustainable home furnishing solutions.

A spokesperson for IKEA added: “On the ground floor, customers can browse a range of 2,600 products for immediate takeaway – items to help decorate, furnish, and enhance the comfort and functionality of life at home.

“The full 12,000-strong product range is available for home delivery or collection. Customers can also shop second-hand finds in the dedicated re-shop and re-use area and create their dream kitchen or optimise bedroom storage with expert planning advice. Cold snacks and drinks are available at the Swedish Bite.”

What is inside the new IKEA store in Brighton?

On the first floor, visitors can expect:

– Brighton-inspired spaces: Shoppers will step into a ‘uniquely Brighton-inspired space’, with expansive home inspiration alongside six curated shops co-created with Brightonians to reflect the city – and IKEA’s ‘unique character and style’.

– Swedish-inspired dining: The Swedish Deli will offer ‘some of the city’s best views. Customers can enjoy classic Swedish delicacies, or the typical English staple fish and chips – or pick up ingredients at the Swedish Food Market to cook and enjoy at home.

On the ground floor, customers can explore:

– Swedish delicacies: Visitors can purchase cold snacks and drinks at the Swedish Bite.

– Home planning hub: A specially designed home planning hub offering one-to-one design consultations with IKEA home furnishing experts, helping customers ‘realise their perfect kitchen or optimise their bedroom storage’.

– Re-shop & re-use area: A circular hub where customers can buy or sell pre-owned, returned, or discontinued IKEA furniture at a lower price. This space is designed to promote circularity by reducing waste and giving pre-loved furniture a second life.

– Curated product range: Customers will find a curated selection of approximately 2,600 affordable home furnishing accessories and small furniture items available for immediate purchase. To purchase any other product in IKEA’s 12,000-strong range, customers can order in-store for delivery or collection from the store or a broad network of pick-up points.

IKEA Brighton will become the retail giant’s third city-centre location in the UK, following the recent opening of IKEA Oxford Street in London.

The IKEA Brighton store will open following the closure of a pop-up store currently located inside Churchill Square. The new store will be open 10am-8pm Monday to Saturday, and 11am–5pm on Sunday.