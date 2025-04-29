We stayed at the West Sussex holiday resort offering loads of activities and entertainment for families

Because West Sussex has a family holiday resort that offers a plethora of fab food, entertainment, activities and more.

We were invited to review what it’s like to stay at Seal Bay, a West Sussex seaside holiday park nestled right on the coast in Selsey.

Offering a perfect spot for family beach holidays and self-catering breaks, it even offers the possibility of holiday home ownership.

We drove down after school on Friday, and we were in our classic lodge accommodation, sitting on the decking, soaking up the spring sunshine with wine in hand (alcohol strictly for adults only!), by 5pm.

Our lodge had two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a full kitchen. It was located in the peaceful Green Lawns area of the resort, and the glass fronted lodge offered views across the neighbourhood.

We ordered a pizza from the on-site Papa Johns take-away to enjoy in our spacious, open-plan living area, before taking a drive around the resort to see what was on offer for our weekend away.

The resort is huge, so much so that it offers a complimentary bus service for this who don’t want to drive around. You can obviously walk, too, but it may take up to half an hour to get between the furthest reaches of the park.

We ended up at West Sands – Waterfront Quays, home to restaurants, food trucks, an arcade, the swimming pool and multiple activities.

It’s also where some of the resort’s night-time entertainment is held. The Embassy Club hosts everything from Lucky Ducky Bingo, to a cast cabaret to a late-night disco. We popped in for a while and there was a real party atmosphere going on.

We also tried out the White Horse Theatre, in the White Horse area of the resort, which had some fun audience-participation quiz games on when we arrived. My kids loved calling out the answers and getting involved with dancing the Macarena!

The next day, they had kindly been booked in for some of the many activities on offer throughout the resort. They can all be booked via the park’s app, called Cove Holidays, from where you can find out all information about the resort, the entertainment schedule, opening times, restaurant menus and lots more.

First up was body zorbing, which saw them climb into a clear inflatable ball, where they can run, roll and bump into each other. An excuse to knock each other to the floor was right up their street, and they enjoyed it immensely.

Later, we visited the Dockyard in the White Horse Complex, which has adventure bounce nets, wall climbing and adventure golf. My children had a great 45 minutes on the bounce nets, where they played with the giant balls and made friends with other kids. The next day, they both did wall climbing, which they also loved. A big thanks to Jed from the activities team, who was so patient with my son and helped him get to the top of several walls, and also convinced him he’d broken the Seal Bay climbing record by doing one wall in 1.75 seconds. He’s convinced he somehow managed to do that and has told anyone who will listen what a pro-climber he now is.

Jed and all the activities staff were so kind and friendly, and made the activities even more engaging for everyone who took part.

We went for a dip in the Oasis Bay swimming complex towards the end of the day. With a lazy river, slides, tots area and more, it’s great fun for all the family, but it was quite busy when we arrived at 4pm. Luckily, my children had been booked onto the Go Aqua Run inflatable session after the pool closed, which was surprisingly a lot more chilled out. They absolutely loved racing each other through the course and sliding into the pool at the end.

As well as food box offerings on resort, such as Box Fish, Box Greek, Box Asian, Box Greek, Nathan’s Hot Dogs and more, there are also restaurants. We had a really relaxed meal at Smokey’s BBQ Kitchen, which served something for everyone. My kids had a huge mac n cheese each, while I had a delicious Smokey’s hot dog and my husband went for the Big Dirty Super Stack, which had brisket, chicken tender, pulled pork and onion rungs in a bun.

The service was attentive, the food quality was great, and the portion sizes were really good. It was an experience that showed holiday park food can be just as good as going out to eat in a restaurant anywhere in the world.

What I love about Seal Bay is that having your own self-catering accommodation gives you a really nice balance between enjoying all the facilities and entertainment the resort has to offer, and having some chilled out downtime.

Before we headed home on Sunday, we took advantage of the gorgeous sunny weather and enjoyed a stroll around the West Sands area and some time on Selsey beach. We had an ice cream on the pebbles and looked out to the Isle of White in the distance.

