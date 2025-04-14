The winners of the Brighton Restaurant Awards Vote Online (BRAVOS) were revealed last week. The BRAVOS have smashed all previous records in 2025. With a whopping 72,911 votes cast by food lovers across the city and beyond – this makes it the biggest BRAVOS yet.

Now in its eighth year, the BRAVOS have once again shone a spotlight on the incredible diversity and quality of Brighton and Sussex’s hospitality scene, with 724 venues participating across 18 categories, and 190 different venues placing in the Top 20s.

Burnt Orange in Brighton reclaimed the

Best Brighton Restaurant crown while CrabShack In Worthing retained the top spot as Best Sussex Restaurant.

This year also marked a step towards sustainability and simplicity, as BRAVO voting moved entirely online, ditching printed voting cards in favour of unique QR codes for each venue.

"We’ve been blown away by the energy around this year’s BRAVOS," said Ivanka Majic, Director at Restaurants Brighton. “The BRAVOS are a true celebration of everything that makes Brighton’s hospitality scene special. The number of votes and the enthusiasm we’ve seen both online and across the city shows how much people care about supporting their favourite places – and discovering new ones. ”

The new for 2025 Brews and Bakes category was topped by Flour Pot Bakery, a well-loved independent staple in Sussex’s café scene, celebrated for its consistent quality and community feel.

The full list of winners:

● Best Restaurant – Burnt Orange

● Best Roast – Embers

● Best Cafe – Starfish & Coffee

● Best Brunch – Oeuf Cafe

● Best Lunch – Fourth and Church

● Best Wine List – Wild Flor

● Best Takeaway – Majahma

● Plant Champions – Bonsai Plant Kitchen

● Best Value – Nanima Asian Kitchen & Café

● Most Sustainable – TERRA Restaurant Sussex at Tottington Manor Hotel

● Best For the Family – Jo & Co

● Best Sussex Restaurant – CrabShack

● Best International Cuisine – Il Bistro

● Best Team – Lost in the Lanes

● Best Brighton Pub – The Robin Hood

● Best Cocktails – Blossoms Cocktail Bar

● Best Sussex Pub – The Jolly Sportsman

● Best Brews and Bakes – The Flour Pot Bakery

1 . BRAVO Awards 2025 Burnt Orange BRAVO 2025 Best Restaurant winner Photo: BRAVO

2 . BRAVO Awards 2025 Starfish & Coffee, BRAVO 2025 Best Café winner Photo: BRAVO

3 . BRAVO Awards 2025 The Robin Hood, BRAVO 2025 Best Brighton Pub winner Photo: BRAVO