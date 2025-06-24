West Sussex pub shuts for a month to give it a 'brand-new look'

A pub on the riverside in Shoreham has closed for refurbishment.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Waterside, on Ferry Road in Shoreham Beach, shut on Monday, June 23, with a poster outside the front of the pub saying it will reopen on Friday, July 25.

A statement from owners Greene King this week said: “The Waterside, a much-loved pub at the heart of the Shoreham by Sea community, will be reopening with a brand-new look and fresh feel later this summer following a significant investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Greene King pub on Ferry Road will be temporarily closed to the public from 23 June while the renovations take place, with the upgraded venue set to reopen its doors next month.

The Waterside in Shoreham is closed for refurbishment

“Following the refurbishment, local customers and holidaymakers will be able to enjoy a new range of food and drinks, with live TV sports and entertainment in the comfort of the refreshed surroundings.

“There will be works to the inside and outside of the pub, including new signage, lighting and improved access, an enhanced bar area with new internal flooring and lighting to create a welcoming pub atmosphere.”