West Sussex wine judged best in International Wine Challenge 2024

By Sarah Page
Published 18th Jul 2024, 12:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A West Sussex wine has been judged best in the world’s most influential wine competition –the International Wine Challenge 2024.

The Wiston Estate at Washington took home gold – the English Sparkling Trophy – for its Library Collection Blanc de Blancs 2010.

A spokesperson for the estate said: “Our Library Collection Blanc de Blancs 2010 was the first ever library release for Wiston Estate – these are wines we hold in our cellars for many years to illustrate the potential of English wines for ageing and developing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Winning the Trophy at the International Wine Challenge is a real testament to this wine and its quality – and the incredible potential of English Sparkling Wines made with grapes grown here on the South Downs.

Vines growing on the Wiston Estate at WashingtonVines growing on the Wiston Estate at Washington
Vines growing on the Wiston Estate at Washington

"We are extremely proud that this came from the slopes of Wiston Estate.”

Wiston Estate Blanc de Blancs 2010 is a vintage traditional-method English sparkling wine made from 100 per cent Chardonnay grapes. The estate says that 2010 was one of the best vintages to date for the estate, ‘producing Chardonnay fruit of exceptional ripeness.’

Blanc de Blancs is said to have ‘layers of honey, truffle, lemon zest, Danish pastry and crushed oyster shells, with a sublime finish that goes on and on.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Library Collection Blanc de Blancs 2010 is priced at £130.

The Wiston Estate's award-winning Blanc de Blancs 2010The Wiston Estate's award-winning Blanc de Blancs 2010
The Wiston Estate's award-winning Blanc de Blancs 2010

Have you read? New coffee shop planning to open in Horsham

Former Sussex home of singer Adele may be turned into 13 houses

The Wiston Estate also organises award-winning Tour & Tasting sessions which scooped the Gold Medal for Experience of the Year at the 2023/24 Beautiful South Awards.

On Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays visitors can book an 11am tour with a three course set lunch at the estate’s Chalk restaurant.

Related topics:WashingtonAdele

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice