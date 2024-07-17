New coffee shop planning to open in Horsham
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Trading Post Coffee Roasters – which has branches in Lewes, Chichester and Worthing – is planning to move into the former Specsavers opticians building in West Street.
Specsavers relocated to larger premises opposite the Lynd Cross pub in May.
Trading Post Coffee Roasters is now seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council to make some changes to the West Street building.
It is proposing to install a new external flue, kitchen extraction equipment, new air conditioning units, new roof lights and a new shopfront.
The proposed flue is to serve a ‘shop roaster’ to enable the coffee shop to roast its own coffee beans for use at, and sale from, the premises.
Have you read? Students at Horsham’s Millais and Forest schools dance the night away at Leavers’ Prom
The flue and kitchen would be sited at the rear of the building and agents for the coffee shop say they would be largely out of view in what is part of Horsham’s conservation area.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.