Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new coffee shop is planning to open in Horsham.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trading Post Coffee Roasters – which has branches in Lewes, Chichester and Worthing – is planning to move into the former Specsavers opticians building in West Street.

Specsavers relocated to larger premises opposite the Lynd Cross pub in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trading Post Coffee Roasters is now seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council to make some changes to the West Street building.

A new coffee shop is planning to move into the former Specsavers building in Horsham

It is proposing to install a new external flue, kitchen extraction equipment, new air conditioning units, new roof lights and a new shopfront.

The proposed flue is to serve a ‘shop roaster’ to enable the coffee shop to roast its own coffee beans for use at, and sale from, the premises.

The flue and kitchen would be sited at the rear of the building and agents for the coffee shop say they would be largely out of view in what is part of Horsham’s conservation area.