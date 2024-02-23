The Lamb at Angmering has received a recognition award from Dish Cult – one of the leading restaurant review sites in the UK – after reaching 2,000 positive restaurant reviews on their site.

"This has been achieved with an average mark of 4.8 out of 5, which we are told is something rather special,” said proprietor Lee Newbon.

“An incredible average mark which we are extremely proud of.”

Publican and joint-owner Martin Newbon said: “We would like to thank Dish Cult and all of our reviewers for this brilliant achievement and to publicly thank our amazing staff who work so hard to maintain our standards.”

The award presented to the family business congratulated the staff for ‘achieving 2,000 amazing reviews’.

It added: “What an achievement to have served and, more importantly, delighted so many Dish Cult diners in reaching this milestone."

The award-winning venue, nestled next to the South Downs, has also been rated by TripAdvisor reviewers as the number one gastropub in West Sussex.

It has received the websites’ travellers choice award for the last ten years and it features in the Good Hotel Guide 2024.

After the latest honour, The Lamb at Angmering wrote on social media: “We wish to thank you all for your wonderful support over the 12 years we have been custodians of this famous old village Inn.

“We have welcomed travellers from all over the world to our wonderful 1775 coaching Inn, however it is you, all of you who live in Angmering, who have supported us so amazingly over these past years, continuing to enjoy what the Lamb offers and then reviewing our efforts on the review sites.

“Good publicity is our lifeblood, we thank all of you for your reviews and promise to continue to strive to keep up to your expectations.”

1 . The Lamb at Angmering The award-winning venue, nestled next to the South Downs, has been rated by TripAdvisor reviewers as the number one gastropub in West Sussex. Photo: www.studiodog.co.uk Photo: www.studiodog.co.uk

2 . The Lamb at Angmering Lee and Jean Newbon with their son Martin. Photo: www.studiodog.co.uk Photo: www.studiodog.co.uk

3 . The Lamb at Angmering With winter fast approaching, the family-owned country pub and restaurant in the heart of Angmering village is the ideal location for a delightful meal and comfortable stay. Photo: www.studiodog.co.uk Photo: www.studiodog.co.uk