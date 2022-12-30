Edit Account-Sign Out
Wine tasting and cocktail event plans revealed for Horsham's John Lewis store

Wine tastings and cocktail masterclass events could be on the cards for a Horsham town centre store.

By Sarah Page
3 hours ago
Updated 30th Dec 2022, 11:27am

John Lewis is currently seeking a variation in its premises license for its store in Albion Way.

In an application to Horsham District Council, the company says it is seeking the variation as part of ‘update plans’ for the store’s two floors.

The application seeks to ‘permit the sale of alcohol for consumption on the premises which includes the use of a mobile fixture which could be used anywhere in the store for an event such as a wine tasting or cocktail masterclass where customers who have purchased a ticket for that event may consume alcohol in that part of the store.’

Waitrose/John Lewis at Horsham. Pic Steve Robards SR2104128
Earlier this year, John Lewis said it was planning ‘exciting changes’ for its Horsham store.

And it has recently submitted a planning application to Horsham District Council to remove the words ‘At home’ from its John Lewis signs in Albion Way.