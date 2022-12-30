A major road which was closed on Wednesday because of a landslide in Pulborough is likely to remain shut ‘for some time.’

The A29 London Road was closed both ways after the landslide completely blocked the carriageway between the A283 Station Road and St Mary’s Church.

The AA now reports today (Friday): “The road is expected to remain closed into January.”

West Sussex County Council also says the road will stay shut ‘for some time.’

A spokesperson said: "On Wednesday evening (December 28) our Highways officers attended the scene of an embankment landslide at London Road, Pulborough, and closed the road.

"Officers returned to the area yesterday morning (December 29) and carried out further inspections.

"The embankment falls on private property so we are in the process of liaising with the land owner. Due to the complexity of the landslide we are also seeking advice from structural experts.