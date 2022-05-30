Works begin at former Pizza Hut building as Tim Horton's moves into Chichester

Works have begun on the former Pizza Hut site as a Canadian fast food chain begins its move into the city.

By Joe Stack
Monday, 30th May 2022, 4:08 pm

Canadian fast food chain Tim Horton’s announced the plans to move into the former Pizza Hut site in Portfield in April 2021.

The move came after Pizza Hut closed its doors for the last time in December 2020.

This week, works have begun to transform the building.

The former Pizza Hut building, soon to become Tim Horton's

Readers expressed mixed views over the arrival of the chain with some saying Chichester has ‘too many coffee shops’.

Others rejoiced at the news and with one reader stating: “I loves me a cup of Timmi’s… I can pretend I am back in Vancouver!”

Another reader, Jason Mitchell, added: “I’ve waited 24 years for this…I might become their number one customer! No questing where my pocket money is going!”

What do you make of the news? Get in touch by emailing [email protected]

