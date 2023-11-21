Worthing and Lancing pizza restaurants make West Sussex top-five list – to mark National Pizza Week

To mark National Pizza Week, the Pizza, Pasta & Italian Association (PAPA) has rounded up the top five pizza spots in West Sussex according to TripAdvisor reviews – and restaurants from Worthing and Lancing feature.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On the list is Pizzaface in Montague Street, Worthing. PAPA said it was started in 2009 by a chef and a graphic designer. It has since opened three branches and created a unique menu specialising in showcasing bold flavours and interesting ingredients and taking pride in making everything by hand.

It has a rating of 4.5 Stars on TripAdvisor.

A reviewer wrote: “Absolutely delicious pizza. We had the Albore pizza, which was divine, never had rosemary on a pizza before, it works really well. We also had the Margherita with artichoke, so tasty. We had a garden salad too, very generous with the olives and sundried tomatoes. All washed down with a couple of beers... divine. I love this restaurant, the atmosphere is great, the staff are really friendly and helpful.”

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pizzaface in Worthing is on the list. Picture: PAPA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HAVE YOU READ? Popular Worthing coffee shop wins award – and releases its yummy sounding festive menu

Also on the list is Enzo Fiore Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria O' Curniciello in Queensway, Lancing. According to PAPA, Enzo Fiore is an international chef, who trained internationally through travelling. He has opened and managed multiple restaurants in exotic locations across the globe, Enzo Fiore Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria being one of them.

It has a 5-Star TripAdvisor rating.