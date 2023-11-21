Worthing and Lancing pizza restaurants make West Sussex top-five list – to mark National Pizza Week
and live on Freeview channel 276
On the list is Pizzaface in Montague Street, Worthing. PAPA said it was started in 2009 by a chef and a graphic designer. It has since opened three branches and created a unique menu specialising in showcasing bold flavours and interesting ingredients and taking pride in making everything by hand.
It has a rating of 4.5 Stars on TripAdvisor.
A reviewer wrote: “Absolutely delicious pizza. We had the Albore pizza, which was divine, never had rosemary on a pizza before, it works really well. We also had the Margherita with artichoke, so tasty. We had a garden salad too, very generous with the olives and sundried tomatoes. All washed down with a couple of beers... divine. I love this restaurant, the atmosphere is great, the staff are really friendly and helpful.”
HAVE YOU READ? Popular Worthing coffee shop wins award – and releases its yummy sounding festive menu
Also on the list is Enzo Fiore Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria O' Curniciello in Queensway, Lancing. According to PAPA, Enzo Fiore is an international chef, who trained internationally through travelling. He has opened and managed multiple restaurants in exotic locations across the globe, Enzo Fiore Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria being one of them.
It has a 5-Star TripAdvisor rating.
One review said: “Me and my family have had the most amazing meal tonight. Everything from the minute we arrived to the minute we left was perfect. The best authentic Italian produce and the loveliest, caring staff. We will be back.”The other restaurants in the top five were Village Pizza Kitchen in High Street, Hurstpierpoint; Filippo’s Italian Restaurant in Park Place, Horsham; and La Piazetta in Bishopric, Horsham.