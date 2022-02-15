Worthing depot is one of the first to drive the anniversary buses, alongside the Andover depot in Hampshire.

The buses will later tour other areas throughout the region during 2022, including Chichester, Portsmouth, Basingstoke, Winchester and Guildford.

The buses were officially launched in the week of the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s accession to the throne, which took place on February 6, 1952.

Edward Hodgson, Stagecoach South’s managing director, said: “The whole nation and our Commonwealth countries are gearing up for a big celebration in June and we felt that it was important for us to honour this historic milestone within the communities we serve.

“We are, therefore, proud to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with this special bus that will be used throughout the year on our local bus networks.”

The two buses feature the official Platinum Jubilee emblem and have been finished in a white, platinum and purple adaption of the Stagecoach livery scheme.

The platinum colour represents The Queen’s 70 years on the throne, while the purple colour is synonymous with royalty.

Emma Munn, assistant operations manager for Stagecoach in Worthing, said: “This is such an historic moment, as it is the first time that any British monarch has attained 70 years on he throne.

“We hope that our customers and residents across the area will enjoy travelling on, and seeing, the jubilee bus on the streets throughout the year.”