Worthing estate agent moves into shop it was thought would be a Greggs bakery

​Worthing estate agent Bacon and Company has opened a new flagship office to accommodate its expanding sales and lettings business in the town.

The company has moved into the former HSBC building at Broadwater Street West, dispelling rumours the vacant site was to become a Greggs bakery.

Bacon’s existing Broadwater Street West office and current lettings office at Selden Parade have relocated to the modern new premises.

David Hughes, managing director at Bacon, said the move marks an exciting era for the company, which was founded in 1990.

The directors of Bacon and Company at the new Broadwater office. Picture: Bacon and Company

He added: “Our lettings side of the business has expanded rapidly over the last four years since we acquired Micawber Lettings, a successful local letting agent with the same values and professionalism as our sales company. The merger has proved to be the perfect fit in business terms, however on a practical level we needed more space, having added to the team.

"The new premises are modern, spacious and a welcoming environment for people to come and discuss their property needs, and a comfortable and thriving workplace for our fantastic staff. Sadly, we won’t be serving sausage rolls to customers, but we’re always happy to offer a coffee and a biscuit!”

The former HSBC branch closed in 2015 and has been vacant ever since. Earlier this year rumours were rife on Worthing social media forums that the bakery chain Greggs was set to open a new branch in the unit. However, Bacon is delighted to have secured the premises and the refurbished office fully opened this September.

