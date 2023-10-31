BREAKING
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust

Worthing estate agent moves into shop that it was thought would be a Greggs bakery

​Worthing estate agent Bacon and Company has opened a new flagship office to accommodate its expanding sales and lettings business in the town.
Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 31st Oct 2023, 11:25 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 11:29 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The company has moved into the former HSBC building at Broadwater Street West, dispelling rumours the vacant site was to become a Greggs bakery.

Bacon’s existing Broadwater Street West office and current lettings office at Selden Parade have relocated to the modern new premises.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

David Hughes, managing director at Bacon, said the move marks an exciting era for the company, which was founded in 1990.

Most Popular
The directors of Bacon and Company at the new Broadwater office. Picture: Bacon and CompanyThe directors of Bacon and Company at the new Broadwater office. Picture: Bacon and Company
The directors of Bacon and Company at the new Broadwater office. Picture: Bacon and Company

He added: “Our lettings side of the business has expanded rapidly over the last four years since we acquired Micawber Lettings, a successful local letting agent with the same values and professionalism as our sales company. The merger has proved to be the perfect fit in business terms, however on a practical level we needed more space, having added to the team. The new premises are modern, spacious and a welcoming environment for people to come and discuss their property needs, and a comfortable and thriving workplace for our fantastic staff. Sadly, we won’t be serving sausage rolls to customers, but we’re always happy to offer a coffee and a biscuit!”

Related topics:GreggsHSBC