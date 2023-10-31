Worthing estate agent moves into shop that it was thought would be a Greggs bakery
The company has moved into the former HSBC building at Broadwater Street West, dispelling rumours the vacant site was to become a Greggs bakery.
Bacon’s existing Broadwater Street West office and current lettings office at Selden Parade have relocated to the modern new premises.
David Hughes, managing director at Bacon, said the move marks an exciting era for the company, which was founded in 1990.
He added: “Our lettings side of the business has expanded rapidly over the last four years since we acquired Micawber Lettings, a successful local letting agent with the same values and professionalism as our sales company. The merger has proved to be the perfect fit in business terms, however on a practical level we needed more space, having added to the team. The new premises are modern, spacious and a welcoming environment for people to come and discuss their property needs, and a comfortable and thriving workplace for our fantastic staff. Sadly, we won’t be serving sausage rolls to customers, but we’re always happy to offer a coffee and a biscuit!”