Worthing food and drink venue Level 1 says 'we're still open' despite Grafton car park closure

The Grafton multi-storey car park closed with immediate effect at the weekend, with signs warning of an ‘unsafe structure’ and the public asked to stay well clear.

The council said that the 'age of the building combined with its location' means that some of the concrete inside the car park is 'failing' meaning urgent safety work needs to be carried out.

But, thankfully, it doesn’t affect the popular al fresco spot Level 1 which has plans for a summer season full of fun, food and pop-ups.

Harry Smith, a director of QED which owns Level 1, said: “We are on the rooftop structure, and the main problem is the concrete within the structure, so the council told us we’re unaffected, luckily.

"It all happened quite suddenly, but the council acted quickly and kept us informed. We are a little concerned that people might not realise we’re still open, but we want to let people know we’re unaffected and open for business as usual.”

Access to Level 1 via the Montague Street cut-through is currently closed, but there are plans to reopen this soon.

Serving pizzas, burgers, snack items and with a bar on site, Level 1 is open Friday nights, and all-day Saturday and Sunday. And starting this weekend will be the first of a series of summer pop-ups. Happy Go Souvlaki will be at Level 1 on May 24-26, May 31, June 1, and June 7-8.

Harry said: “We have a spare kitchen, and it’s lovely to bring some variety on some weekends for our customers.”

Level 1 opened in July 2021, initially as a year-round venue but it now opens seasonally. With views over Marine Parade, the seafront beyond and the Worthing Wheel, it’s a popular spot when the sun is shining. It used to provide a space for outside vendors to sell from, but now all the food and drink offering has been brought in-house.

Explaining how Level 1 came to be, Harry said the team at QED worked with Worthing Borough Council to create something at the unused space. There are long-term plans to redevelop the whole Grafton site, but in the meantime Harry said Level 1 makes the most of the site.

Harry added: “Over the years we’ve experimented a lot with what works here. We tried winter opening, stretch tents, and different foods. Every season we try to come back with something a bit different, a different iteration, using what we’ve learned and making the experience as nice as possible for people.

"It’s a real buzz down here on a warm, sunny day, when we’re busy, seeing people enjoying themselves. Worthing is a different market to Brighton. It’s not as busy during the weekdays, so now we really focus on Fridays and the weekends and it seems to work.”

For more information about Level 1, see its website.

Seafront car park closed amid safety concerns

