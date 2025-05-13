Worthing ice cream shop announces date it will close down

An ice cream shop that is shutting down has revealed its last day of trading.

Bee Sweet ice cream parlour, in South Farm Road, Worthing, will close for the final time on Monday, May 26. On the last day it will open at 11am and close once all the stock has run out.

There will be half-price items, sweets and face-painting for children and a chance to say goodbye to the team.

A message on the shop’s Facebook page this month read: “Bee Sweets last day! Monday 26th May 11am - stock runs out.

“HALF PRICE – Waffles, doughnuts, sauces & toppings, Doughnut platters, Waffle platters, Dipping boards, Set Plates, Slushies, 99’s are 99p!!

“Pop down and help us clear our stock! We will also have some fun for the kids, a face painter & some sweets!

“Come & say good bye to the shop we’ve ran for 5 years.”

The ice cream parlour announced earlier this year it would not be renewing the lease on its store and would instead focus on the mobile side of the business.

Owned by Laura Weeks, the business opened in July 2020 and has become popular with families from Worthing and beyond.

The post read: “I’ve made the decision this year to give up the shop in southfarm road. I’m not going to renew the rent contract, a lot has changed in the 5 years since I started & this is the right decision ( although a hard one!) for me & my family especially in these hard times.

“I am not selling Bee Sweet, I will focus on the mobile side of the business & if a shop comes up in the future in a busier location I would consider it.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported us, I achieved more then I ever thought possible. We aren’t going anywhere soon, we will stay till there is a new tenant, so if you have a booking with us, it’s still there.

“And if you’d like to hire us for an event please get in touch! Lots of love , Laura , Josh , Max & the AMAZING Bee Sweet team.”

Laura bought a horse box to take Bee Sweet mobile at the end of last year. She will continue to operate as Bee Sweet from the horse box once the shop closes.